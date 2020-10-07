Aiken County schools report new coronavirus cases, one hospitalization, 233 quarantined

The Aiken County Public School District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases among students and employees in its weekly report, bringing the school year total to 91.
One student or employee was hospitalized. This is the first hospitalization related to COVID-19 reported by the school district.
The school district reported nine new cases among employees and eight among students between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3.
There are 22,601 students and 3,326 employees in the school district, according to the report, making the percentage of each with positive COVID-19 cases under 1%.
Despite making up about 13% of the school district's combined population of students and staff, employees have reported about 45% of the 91 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.
During this reporting period, 194 students and 39 employees were quarantined.
The following schools or departments reported at least one, but fewer than five students or employees with COVID-19 cases during this reporting period:
- Aiken High (<5 students and <5 employees)
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 employees)
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students)
- East Aiken School of the Arts (<5 students)
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students)
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 employees)
- Jefferson Elementary (<5 employees)
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 employees)
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students)
- Silver Bluff High (<5 students)
- Special Programs (<5 employees)
- South Aiken High (<5 students)
"Each case reported is investigated to determine whether or not the individuals confirmed to be positive were on campus during the period of time they would have been considered contagious," reads the school district's weekly report. "If they were, we conduct interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student). Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts’ names were also reported to S.C. DHEC."
If the school district does not identify any close contacts for student cases, it sends a general notification to the student's cohort, indicating the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents and students remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices, according to the report.
Based on this week's data report and other information, the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, comprised of local parents, educators and health professionals, recommended against elementary schools returning to five-day, in-person classes on Oct. 19, a plan proposed by the Aiken County school board in September.
However, the school board voted Tuesday to have elementary schools begin four-day, in-person classes on Oct. 12, with middle and high schools doing the same on Oct. 26. All levels will return to five-day in-person classes on Nov. 4.
For more information about operations in the school district, visit acpsd.net.