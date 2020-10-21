Aiken County school district reports nine new COVID-19 cases, 136 quarantined

Eight students and one employee in the Aiken County Public School District reported positive cases of COVID-19 last week, marking the second week since the school year began that fewer than 10 cases were reported.
Cumulatively, the school district has reported 109 cases since the school year began.
None of the nine people have been hospitalized, according to a district press release.
A total of 136 people in the school district were quarantined between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, according to the press release. A total of 117 of them are students, and 19 are employees.
Three of the student cases are virtual students, and five are face-to-face students. This distinction is new to the school district's weekly data release.
There are 22,601 students in the Aiken County school district, and about 28.5% of them are virtual students, according to the news release.
Face-to-face students at Chukker Creek Elementary, Kennedy Middle, Oakwood-Windsor Elementary, Schofield Middle and Silver Bluff High, as well as an employee at Belvedere Elementary, reported positive cases this week.
Virtual students from Clearwater Elementary, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle and North Augusta Elementary have also tested positive for the virus, according to the news release.
Unlike the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the school district includes in its reports people who may not have entered a school at all during their infectious period.
The school district investigates each case to determine whether a student or employee was on campus while contagious with the virus, according to the news release.
If someone was on campus while contagious, the school district "[conducts] interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student). Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts’ names were also reported to DHEC," according to the news release.
The school district also sends a notification if not close contacts were identified.
"For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the respective cohort, blue or red, if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices (stay home when sick, social distancing, mandatory masking, etcetera)," according to the release.
To view past COVID-19 reports from the school district, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.