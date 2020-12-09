Aiken County school district reports increased virus cases, decreased quarantines

The Aiken County Public School District reported 70 new COVID-19 cases among students and employees in its weekly data report Wednesday, marking the highest weekly virus count this school year.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 46 students and 24 employees reported positive cases. None have been hospitalized, according to the school district.

According to district data, 544 students and employees were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure last week. This is a decrease from the last few weeks, but still higher than the quarantine numbers reported before the start of November.

After quarantines spiked to 1,267 in mid-November, the Aiken County Board of Education voted to move schools to hybrid instructional models after an all-virtual Thanksgiving Break.

Elementary students are attending in-person classes four days a week, with Fridays reserved for distance learning. Middle and high school students are attending in-person classes two days a week in cohorts, as was done in the beginning of the school year.

These hybrid models will continue through Jan. 15 after a vote from the school board Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases

Cumulatively, the school district has reported 379 COVID-19 cases among students and employees this school year, according to district data.

Of the 46 students who reported COVID-19 cases, six of them attend all-virtual classes. Virtual students account for about 28% of all students district-wide.

South Aiken High School was the only school that reported more than five cases among either students or employees last week, with six total student cases.

The following schools and locations reported positive cases from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, according to the school district. Students attend face-to-face classes unless otherwise noted:

Aiken Elementary School (<5 students). Aiken High School (<5 students, <5 employees). Aiken Intermediate School (<5 employees). Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students). Belvedere Elementary School (<5 students, <5 employees). Byrd Elementary School (<5 students, <5 employees). District Office (<5 employees). East Aiken School of the Arts (<5 students). Greendale Elementary School (<5 virtual students, <5 face-to-face students). Hammond Hill Elementary School (<5 employees). Head Start (<5 employees). J.D. Lever Elementary School (<5 employees). Jackson Middle School (<5 virtual students). Jefferson Elementary School (<5 virtual students, <5 employees). Kennedy Middle School (<5 employees). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School (<5 virtual students, <5 face-to-face students). Leavelle McCampbell Middle School (<5 students, <5 employees). Midland Valley High School (<5 students, <5 employees). Millbrook Elementary School (<5 students). Mossy Creek Elementary School (<5 students). New Ellenton Middle School (<5 virtual students). North Aiken Elementary School (<5 employees). North Augusta High School (<5 students). North Augusta Middle School (<5 students, <5 employees). Paul Knox Middle School (<5 students, <5 employees). Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School (<5 students, <5 employees). Ridge Spring-Monetta High School (<5 students). Silver Bluff High School (<5 students). South Aiken High School (six students, <5 employees).

Unlike school virus information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the district’s report include students and employees who may not have entered a school at all while contagious with COVID-19.

The school district conducts contact tracing for any cases where a student or employee was on campus while contagious. Close contacts who were within 6 feet of a contagious person for 15 minutes or longer are notified individually, and their names are reported to DHEC, according to the report.

Quarantines

The school district reports that 491 students were quarantined during the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

About 52% of the quarantined students were exposed outside of school, slightly outnumbering students exposed in school, according to district data.

Quarantined district employees, on the other hand, were more frequently exposed at work than outside work, according to the data. The district reports that 38 of the 53 quarantined employees had been exposed to the virus at work.

In addition, three temporary staff or volunteers at the middle school level were quarantined due to workplace exposure, according to district data.

The district reports that 86 employees worked under critical infrastructure, having been exposed to the virus but without experiencing any symptoms. Of that number, 52 are teachers.

To view the school district's COVID-19 data reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.