Aiken County school district reports 9 new virus cases, 159 quarantined, none hospitalized

Students and employees in the Aiken County Public School District reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week, the lowest count all school year.
Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10, seven students and two employees reported positive cases, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases this school year to 100.
A total of 136 students and 23 employees were quarantined due to virus exposure during this reporting period, according to the school district.
The school district reported no new coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
Two employees from Greendale Elementary School and Head Start reported COVID-19 cases.
The seven virus cases among students were reported across six schools: Aiken High School, Aiken Scholars Academy, Byrd Elementary, Leavelle McCampbell Middle, North Augusta High and Paul Knox Middle.
If someone was on campus while contagious with the coronavirus, the school district conducts contact tracing interviews to find any close contacts, according to the report. The CDC defines close contacts as being within six feet for 15 minutes or longer.
"Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts’ names were also reported to DHEC," reads the report.
The school district sends general notifications to a student's hybrid cohort if no close contacts were identified.
The hybrid model, in which students attend in separate cohorts on either Mondays and Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Thursdays, will end at all levels over the next month.
Elementary schools began four-day instruction Monday, with both cohorts attending at once. Middle and high schools will do the same starting Oct. 26.
On Nov. 4, all schools will transition to five-day instruction.
Superintendent King Laurence said on Oct. 6 that students will have to wear their masks all day, including while seated at their desks, because social distancing will not be feasible with both cohorts attending.
To see the school district's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.