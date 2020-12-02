Aiken County school district reports 24 virus cases, 706 quarantined ahead of board meeting

The Aiken County Public School District reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday ahead of next week's school board meeting.

From Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 706 students and employees were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, according to the report.

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the last regular scheduled meeting before Christmas break. The board voted on Nov. 17 to have a special called meeting to set guidelines for the spring semester, but the date has not been announced.

Board members will vote on a new chair and vice-chair on Tuesday. In the meantime, Dwight Smith and John Bradley will serve as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, for the meeting.

Prior to the last meeting on Nov. 17, the school district reported its highest number of quarantines all year. A total of 1,267 students and district employees were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, and nearly four out of five were exposed at school or work.

The spike in quarantines came after schools phased out of the hybrid model, which allowed schools to operate at half capacity, over the course of October. The board voted on Oct. 6 to return students to full capacity, four-day classes that month, with five-day starting on Nov. 4.

After a lengthy discussion with the Back-to-School Advisory Committee on Nov. 17, board members voted 6-2 to move middle and high schools back to a hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving until the end of the semester. They voted for elementary students to continue attending full-capacity classes, but with Fridays off.

The school week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 is the first one under this new schedule. Students learned remotely last week until Thanksgiving break.

Board members Bradley and Cameron Nuessle voted against the Nov. 17 motion, and Jason Crane was absent from the meeting.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.

Confirmed cases

The majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases last week from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 belonged to school district employees.

Nine teachers, three support II employees (custodians, food service employees and tractor operators) and two aides reported cases, along with one coach, one supervisor and one professional (nurse, occupational therapist, physical therapist, school psychologist, hearing officer or specialist).

Four face-to-face students and three all-virtual students reported cases as well, according to the report.

Unlike school virus information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the district's reports include students and employees who may not have entered a school at all while contagious with COVID-19.

The school district conducts contact tracing for any cases where a student or employee was on campus while contagious. Close contacts who were within 6 feet of a contagious person for 15 minutes or longer are notified individually, and their names are reported to S.C. DHEC, according to the report.

The following locations reported cases last week:

Aiken County Career and Technology Center (<5 employees).

Gloverville Elementary (<5 employees).

Greendale Elementary (<5 employees).

Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 face-to-face students).

Head Start (<5 employees).

J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 employees).

Jefferson Elementary (<5 virtual students).

Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 virtual students).

Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 employees).

Millbrook Elementary (<5 employees).

North Augusta High (<5 face-to-face students).

North Augusta Middle (<5 employees).

Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 employees).

Silver Bluff High (<5 employees).

South Aiken High (<5 employees).

Quarantines

Most of the quarantined students and employees were quarantined due to school exposure. Non-school exposures made up about 6.6% of all quarantines in the school district.

A total of 38 district employees were quarantined last week, according to the report. Out of the 27 employees quarantined due to workplace exposure, 22 of them work in middle and high schools.

A majority of students quarantined due to school exposure were middle schoolers, with 326 quarantines. A total of 122 elementary school students and 184 high schoolers were also quarantined due to school exposure.

In addition to the 706 students and employees, two temp staff members or volunteers were also quarantined due to exposure at a middle school.

A total of 72 employees, including 41 teachers, have been working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to the virus but experiencing no symptoms, according to the report.

The total school district population is 16,158 face-to-face students, 6,443 virtual students and 3,326 employees, according to district data.

To see COVID-19 reports from the school district, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.