Aiken County school district reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 216 quarantined

The Aiken County Public School District reported 21 new COVID-19 cases across 14 schools in its weekly data release, bringing the total number of cases this school year to 74.
The school district previously reported 79 cumulative cases, but corrected the number Wednesday afternoon.
From Sept. 20-26, the school district confirmed that 11 students and 10 employees had positive cases, according to a news release from the school district Wednesday. None of them have been hospitalized because of the virus, according to the district.
The school district notes that both of these numbers comprise less than 1% of the student and employee populations. A total of 169 students and 47 employees were quarantined during this reporting period.
Students outnumber school district employees almost seven to one, so employees experienced higher rates of both quarantine and positive cases compared to students.
Cumulatively, 42 students and 32 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 23.
This week marks the highest number of new positive cases in the Aiken County school district so far. Previous reporting periods only resulted in 11 to 18 cases.
The following schools reported at least one, but fewer than five new COVID-19 cases among students or employees from Sept. 20-26.
• Aiken High School (student)
• Aiken Intermediate School (student)
• Center for Innovative Learning (employee)
• Greendale Elementary School (employee)
• Hammond Hill Elementary School (student)
• Jefferson Elementary School (student)
• Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School (student)
• Midland Valley High School (student)
• North Aiken Elementary School (student)
• North Augusta High School (student, employee)
• Paul Knox Middle School (student)
• Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School (student)
• Silver Bluff High School (employee)
• Warrenville Elementary School (employee)
Unlike COVID-19 numbers reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the school district's data includes people who might not have entered a school during their infectious period.
The school district investigates each case to determine whether someone entered a school while contagious and potentially exposed others.
If someone with COVID-19 was on a school campus while contagious, the school district conducts interviews to determine if they were in close contact – that is, if they were within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer – with anyone else, according to the school district.
Then, the school district notifies any close contacts and reports their names to DHEC.
"For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the respective cohort, blue or red, if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices," reads a statement from the school district.
On Oct. 5, the Back-to-School Advisory Committee – a local panel comprised of parents, educators and health professionals – will meet to review COVID-19 information and discuss a possible reopening of elementary schools and special education classes to five-day, in-person instruction.
The committee will vote on and forward a recommendation to the Aiken County Board of Education.
With this recommendation in mind, the school board will vote in a special called meeting on Oct. 6 on whether five-day, in-person instruction will begin. Board members previously suggested a reopening date in mid-October.
The school district releases COVID-19 data weekly. To view these reports, visit acpsd.net.