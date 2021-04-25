Aiken County resident dies of COVID-19; 10 more virus cases confirmed countywide

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the COVID-19 death of a middle-aged Aiken County resident, who died on April 21.

Cumulatively, DHEC has confirmed 177 deaths from the virus among Aiken County residents.

Fifteen other South Carolinians were confirmed Sunday to have died of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of South Carolinians with confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 8,304, according to DHEC.

Statewide, DHEC reported 424 more confirmed cases as of Friday. Ten of these are in Aiken County, two in Barnwell County and two in Edgefield County.

Aiken County has had a cumulative total of 12,744 coronavirus cases confirmed by DHEC. Statewide, 479,207 cases have been confirmed.

Out of 15,833 statewide COVID-19 tests reported to DHEC Friday, 3.9% were positive.

As of Saturday night, 87.7% of hospital beds in Aiken County were occupied. Five patients are on ventilators.

According to DHEC, 40.8% of South Carolina residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, including the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with 29.3% of residents having completed vaccination.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.