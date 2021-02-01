Aiken County records 150th virus-related death after S.C. DHEC reporting delay

Aiken County reached 150 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths Monday after a system glitch led to a delay in reporting.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the five deaths occurred between Oct. 18 and Jan. 30, and all of the victims were elderly. S.C. DHEC confirmed Aiken County's first coronavirus-related death March 31 and its 100th on Dec. 16, meaning it took 307 days for the county to reach the 150 mark.

S.C. DHEC said the reporting delay was caused by a systems upgrade, which led to delays in deaths being reported in a timely fashion by coroners and other medical certifiers.

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic across the United States, and S.C. DHEC officials continue to urge residents to wear their mask, socially distance, avoid crowds, wash their hands and get tested often to try to curb the spread.

Dr. Michael Kacka, S.C. DHEC physician and chief medical officer for COVID-19, said that these practices work, regardless of the strain of COVID-19.

During a Monday briefing, Kacka also said S.C. DHEC plans to have more information available midweek about the agency's new COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system. The agency has said the new system will be more user-friendly than the current Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.

S.C. DHEC also confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday, as well as a probable coronavirus-related death. The probable death occurred on Jan. 15 in an elderly resident.

The state agency confirmed a total of 2,130 cases and 210 deaths across the state Monday.

The data reported Monday is for the date of Jan. 30.

As of Feb. 1, South Carolina has received 740,450 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 420,964. There are currently 377,347 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 1,965 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 2,274 of them. The number administrated is higher than the number received because some facilities, such as Aiken Regional, have been able to get six or seven doses from one vial. S.C. DHEC's inventory is based on five doses per vial.

Monday's report brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 10,913.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,199 probable COVID-19 cases and 25 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, eight and 30 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday. There was a coronavirus-related death in Barnwell that occurred Jan. 21, and the resident was middle-aged. There were four coronavirus-related deaths in Edgefield that occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 26. Three victims were elderly, and one was middle-aged.

According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 78.7% occupancy. There are 122 beds occupied, while there are 33 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,842 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Wednesday was 9,870, and the percent positive was 21.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 398,892, with 47,024 probable cases, 6,564 confirmed deaths and 719 probable deaths.