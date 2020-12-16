Aiken County records 100th virus-related death, adds 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Aiken County reached 100 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the deaths occurred on Dec. 13 and 14, and all of the victims were elderly. S.C. DHEC confirmed Aiken County's first coronavirus-related death on March 31, meaning it took 258 days for the county to reach the century mark.
S.C. DHEC also confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The state agency confirmed a total of 2,424 cases and 42 deaths across the state Wednesday.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Dec. 14.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 6,805 as of Wednesday.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,035 probable COVID-19 cases and 15 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 97.4% occupancy. There are 151 beds occupied, while there are 4 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,046 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Wednesday that it has confirmed 841 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of those 841 individuals, 31 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 66 have died
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Wednesday was 11,786, and the percent positive was 20.6%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 241,471, with 18,648 probable cases, 4,444 confirmed deaths and 356 probable deaths.
In the time since Aiken County recorded its first coronavirus-related death, life has changed. Masks have become a common sight, as the City of Aiken instituted a citywide mask mandate while North Augusta recommends face coverings be worn in public places. Similarly, Aiken County has a mask recommendation resolution.
Social distancing is commonplace, with S.C. DHEC recommending people to stay at least 6 feet apart from others while in public. Many local events have been canceled, due to recommendations against holding mass gatherings that could become "super-spreader" events.
Schooling has also changed as Aiken County families were presented with options for their children's education. Some chose to do virtual school, while others went back in person.