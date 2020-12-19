Aiken County reaches 7,000 total COVID-19 cases; DHEC confirms virus-related death in county

South Carolina health authorities confirmed a coronavirus-related death and 114 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Saturday.

The death occurred on Dec. 17 and the victim was elderly.

The 114 new cases on Saturday brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,080, with 101 coronavirus-related deaths.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,919 cases and 16 deaths across the state Saturday.

The data reported Saturday is for the date of Dec. 17.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,079 probable COVID-19 cases and 15 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.9% occupancy. There are 130 beds occupied, while there are 25 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,461 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 12,767, and the percent positive was 22.9%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 250,386, with 20,151 probable cases, 4,529 confirmed deaths and 366 probable deaths.