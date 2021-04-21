Aiken County public schools report 47 new COVID-19 cases

The Aiken County Public School District reported 47 new COVID-19 cases last week, marking a small spike after spring break.

Most of these cases are students who attend face-to-face classes, with 42 students across 16 schools, according to the school district's weekly COVID-19 report.

The reporting period for this data is April 11-17.

With seven cases, Schofield Middle School had the most students test positive for COVID-19 last week.

Five employees reported positive cases last week, according to the district. They include two aides, a teacher, a clerk and a maintenance employee.

Additionally, three virtual students in the Aiken Innovate program had new COVID-19 cases.

The following 20 schools and locations reported COVID-19 cases:

Aiken Elementary School Aiken High School Aiken Intermediate School Busbee Elementary School District Office East Aiken School of the Arts Graniteville Elementary School JD Lever Elementary School Kennedy Middle School Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Midland Valley High School Millbrook Elementary School New Ellenton Middle School North Aiken Elementary School North Augusta High School Redcliffe Elementary School Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School Schofield Middle School Silver Bluff High School South Aiken High School

Quarantines

Last week, 143 students and employees were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19, according to the school district. About 72% of them were due to COVID-19 exposures outside of school.

This is the lowest quarantine count the district has reported since mid-October.

With 52 under quarantine, high school students and employees had the most known exposures.

Middle schools had 45 quarantines, and elementary schools had 43. People employed by the school district, not a certain school, had three quarantines.

Eleven employees, including six teachers, two aides, a clerk, a maintenance employee and a transportation employee continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to the virus but experiencing no symptoms.

To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.