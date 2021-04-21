You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article
top story

Aiken County public schools report 47 new COVID-19 cases

April 21 ACPSD COVID-19 data
The Aiken County Public School District reported a small spike in COVID-19 cases following spring break. All but five are students. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

 Chart by Blakeley Bartee

The Aiken County Public School District reported 47 new COVID-19 cases last week, marking a small spike after spring break.

Most of these cases are students who attend face-to-face classes, with 42 students across 16 schools, according to the school district's weekly COVID-19 report.

The reporting period for this data is April 11-17.

With seven cases, Schofield Middle School had the most students test positive for COVID-19 last week.

Five employees reported positive cases last week, according to the district. They include two aides, a teacher, a clerk and a maintenance employee.

Additionally, three virtual students in the Aiken Innovate program had new COVID-19 cases.

The following 20 schools and locations reported COVID-19 cases:

  1. Aiken Elementary School
  2. Aiken High School
  3. Aiken Intermediate School
  4. Busbee Elementary School
  5. District Office
  6. East Aiken School of the Arts
  7. Graniteville Elementary School
  8. JD Lever Elementary School
  9. Kennedy Middle School
  10. Leavelle McCampbell Middle School
  11. Midland Valley High School
  12. Millbrook Elementary School
  13. New Ellenton Middle School
  14. North Aiken Elementary School
  15. North Augusta High School
  16. Redcliffe Elementary School
  17. Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School
  18. Schofield Middle School
  19. Silver Bluff High School
  20. South Aiken High School
The Aiken County Public School District reported its lowest quarantine count since mid-October last week. Quarantines have been on the decline since they peaked in January. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

Quarantines

Last week, 143 students and employees were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19, according to the school district. About 72% of them were due to COVID-19 exposures outside of school.

This is the lowest quarantine count the district has reported since mid-October.

With 52 under quarantine, high school students and employees had the most known exposures.

Middle schools had 45 quarantines, and elementary schools had 43. People employed by the school district, not a certain school, had three quarantines.

Eleven employees, including six teachers, two aides, a clerk, a maintenance employee and a transportation employee continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to the virus but experiencing no symptoms.

To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.

For the first time since before winter break, Aiken County elementary school students and employees had fewer quarantines than their middle and high school counterparts, according to district data. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

