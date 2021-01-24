Aiken County passes 10,000 virus cases, records 2 virus-related deaths

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 111 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Sunday.

The deaths occurred on Jan. 22. One victim was elderly, while the other was middle-aged.

Sunday's case count pushes Aiken County over 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. Aiken County has now recorded 10,053 cases, with 141 coronavirus-related deaths. The county reached the 9,000 case threshold on Jan. 14.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,936 probable COVID-19 cases and 24 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 3,450 cases and 60 deaths across the state Sunday.

The data reported Sunday is for the date of Jan. 22.

As of Jan. 24, South Carolina has received 542,750 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 277,258 of those. There are currently 305,672 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 1,645 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 1,717 of them.

The number administrated is higher than the number received because some facilities, such as Aiken Regional, have been able to get six or seven doses from one vial. DHEC's inventory is based on five doses per vial.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 12 and 38 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Sunday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 87.1% occupancy. There are 135 beds occupied, while there are 20 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,189 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Sunday was 13,560, and the percent positive was 25.4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 376,987, with 41,388 probable cases, 5,915 confirmed deaths and 632 probable deaths.