Aiken County logs highest number of coronavirus cases in state Wednesday

Health authorities confirmed 91 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County Wednesday – the highest number of cases confirmed locally in a single day by South Carolina officials.
Aiken County had the highest number of reported coronavirus cases of any South Carolina county on Wednesday. A total of 700 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, including 14 cases in Edgefield County.
No new deaths were reported in Aiken County Wednesday, though 17 deaths were reported in other parts of the state.
The unreported cases stretched back as far as March, S.C. DHEC said.
Over 11% of Wednesday's coronavirus tests were positive for the virus, S.C. DHEC said.
Upcoming Midlands Testing Opportunities
The following are free coronavirus testing events scheduled for the Midlands. Health insurance and coronavirus symptoms are not required to receive a test.
• Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Road., Edgefield
• Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton Street, Barnwell
Preregistration encouraged for these events and can be done at scdhec.goc.