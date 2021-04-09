Aiken County has 15 confirmed virus cases reported Friday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 15 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 632 cases and eight deaths across the state Friday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Friday is for the date of April 7.

As of April 9, South Carolina has received 3,387,650 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,372,323.

A total of 42,202 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,570, with 175 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,091 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed five virus cases Friday, and Edgefield County confirmed two cases.

Across the entire state, there are 506 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently seven COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as one COVID-19 ICU bed.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 22,238, and the percent positive was 4.5%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 470,153, with 90,609 probable cases, 8,144 confirmed deaths and 1,104 probable deaths.