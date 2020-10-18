Aiken County gains 23 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases, one new probable case and one new confirmed death Sunday for Aiken County.
The death occurred on Oct. 11 and the victim was elderly.
Aiken County now has 4,388 cases, 372 probable cases, 76 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths.
DHEC additionally reported 10 new confirmed virus cases in Barnwell County and four new confirmed cases in Edgefield County. One probable case was also reported in Edgefield County.
Statewide, DHEC reported 722 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus, including 12 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,394, probable cases to 6,596, confirmed deaths to 3,439 and 211 probable deaths.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,759,033 tests had been conducted in the state.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,011 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 10.3%.