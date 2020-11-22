Aiken County gains 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 21 new and three probable cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Sunday.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,368, with 686 probable cases, 84 coronavirus-related deaths and 12 probable deaths.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,066 cases, 13 probable cases, nine deaths and one probable death across the state. No new deaths were reported in Aiken County.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Saturday was 8,394, and the percent positive was 12.7%. In Aiken County, there were 163 individual test results reported Saturday, and the percent positive was 14.5%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 193,787 confirmed cases, 12,508 probable cases, 3,982 confirmed deaths and 301 probable deaths.
Free testing is available at the USC Aiken Convocation Center Wednesday through Monday from 1-6 p.m.
The center is closed on Tuesday.
The tests available are saliva testing, and individuals should not eat, drink or smoke 30 minutes prior to testing.
The USC Aiken Convocation Center is located at 2049 Champion Way in Aiken.