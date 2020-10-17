Aiken County gains 18 new coronavirus cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five new probable cases Saturday for Aiken County.
No new deaths were reported.
Aiken County now has 4,367 cases, 369 probable cases, 75 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths.
DHEC additionally reported 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus throughout the state, including 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 156,655, probable cases to 6,559, confirmed deaths to 3,427 and 210 probable deaths.
As of Friday, a total of 1,741,936 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Oct. 16 was 7,069, with the exception of antibody tests, and the percent positive was 11.4%.