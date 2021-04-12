Aiken County confirms 6 virus cases Monday; no deaths reported in state

South Carolina health authorities confirmed six COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 453 cases and zero deaths across the state Monday.

The data reported Monday is for the date of April 10.

As of April 12, South Carolina has received 3,410,620 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,516,182.

A total of 43,839 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,604, with 175 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,119 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed zero virus cases Monday, and Edgefield County confirmed three cases.

Across the entire state, there are 511 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently six COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as two COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 15,330, and the percent positive was 4%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 471,855, with 91,572 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths and 1,111 probable deaths.