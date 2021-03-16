Aiken County adds 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed eight COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 383 cases and two deaths across the state Friday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Tuesday is for the date of March 14.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,355, with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,862 probable COVID-19 cases and 40 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and one virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 66.5% occupancy. There are 103 beds occupied, while there are 52 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 589 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 9,948, and the percent positive was 4.8%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 455,495, with 79,374 probable cases, 7,851 confirmed deaths and 1,030 probable deaths.