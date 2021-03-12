You are the owner of this article.
Aiken County adds 6 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday

  • Updated
Gregg Nelson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a Rural Health Services vaccination clinic in Windsor. (Landon Stamper/Staff)

South Carolina health authorities confirmed six COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 756 cases and 10 deaths across the state Friday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Friday is for the date of March 10.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,318, with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,820 probable COVID-19 cases and 39 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three virus cases were confirmed in each on Friday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.8% occupancy. There are 133 beds occupied, while there are 22 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 585 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 23,541, and the percent positive was 4.9%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 453,093, with 77,787 probable cases, 7,814 confirmed deaths and 1,019 probable deaths.

