Aiken City Council extends mask requirements amid coronavirus pandemic

After much debate and a dab of confusion, the city of Aiken's emergency mask mandate has been renewed, meaning face coverings must be worn in local restaurants and businesses through mid-November, with few exceptions.

The Aiken City Council at a special-called Thursday meeting approved the extension of citywide mask-wearing rules, a weighty decision that in other municipalities has proven divisive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city's mask requirements were otherwise set to expire next week.

The nighttime vote was not unanimous, 5-2, but was enough to clear a two-thirds hurdle. City Council members Ed Girardeau and Kay Brohl voted against the measure – mirroring the split that played out in July.

Girardeau has previously emphasized he is not anti-mask. Rather, he has questioned continued government intervention and exactly how enforceable a decree really is. (Girardeau supported an earlier City Council resolution promoting the use of face coverings.) Brohl on Thursday similarly said she was anti-mandate, not anti-mask.

Wash your hands, keep a healthy distance, Brohl said, and wear a mask if you can.

Until noon Nov. 16, masks – cloth, fabric or other material that fits securely over a person's nose and mouth, including bandanas, scarves and gaiters – are required in all businesses, restaurants and facilities open to the public within city limits. The city first passed mask regulations July 13, around the same time Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon tested positive for COVID-19, the disease coronavirus causes.

Exemptions do exist: Children younger than 5 do not need to cover their faces, for example, and religious beliefs supersede the rule. Masks do not have to be worn in outdoor settings where physical distancing is possible; when exercising outdoors; when dining; and in private, individual offices, among other exclusions.

More than 124,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Carolina to date, including at least 2,264 cases in Aiken County, home to roughly 167,000 people. The number of virus-related deaths statewide is creeping toward 3,000. Aiken County has suffered dozens of them.

It is thought the novel coronavirus – still the subject of much study – spreads between people via respiratory droplets produced when talking, sneezing, coughing and more. Droplets can be inhaled or land in the mouths or noses of people nearby.

A mask, then, is a line of defense against that sort of spread, more likely in cramped quarters and at busy events.

City Council member Gail Diggs – who, in advocating for mask use and emphasizing the severity of the pandemic, often mentions she has lost loved ones to COVID-19 – on Thursday said her vote in favor of the mandate was empirically based.

"I rely on science and facts, not conspiracy theories or anything like that," Diggs said. "I work in a healthcare facility."

Some people Thursday night, however, took the side opposite Diggs.

Charles Hartz, a local business owner, asked City Council to let the current measure expire. And one cluster in the audience held signs reading "Unmask Aiken."

The placards were at one point distributed by Janis Price, who stood at the entrance to council chambers before the meeting. Price believes the government should "not mandate something that should be relegated to a patient-doctor relationship." She did not wear a mask during the meeting.

"There are other solutions," Price told City Council.

The city as of late Thursday had received more than 300 public comments concerning mask requirements. The sum was a brew of pro and con, for and against.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety through Wednesday received 46 calls related to mask enforcement. No Public Safety responses, to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh's knowledge, produced a confrontation, the sort of public paroxysm that is recorded and shared widely across social media. Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco corroborated that account.

More than 20 other South Carolina counties, cities and towns have at one point instituted mask requirements during the public-health crisis. The Savannah River Site, the sprawling nuclear complex near New Ellenton and Jackson, made masks mandatory at a majority of operations earlier this year.

Nearby North Augusta has not enacted mask-wearing rules. They are encouraged there.