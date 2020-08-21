Advisory group will study data, recommend changes to learning models in Aiken County

A new Back to School Advisory Committee will have a major impact on the lives and families of the 24,000 students in the Aiken County Public School District this fall.
The local Advisory Committee will be responsible for reviewing data on the COVID-19 pandemic on a "regular basis" in order to determine the best path forward for schools in Aiken County, said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County schools.
The Aiken County School Board postponed the first day of school until Aug. 31 to give the district more time to prepare for the upcoming school year due to the impact of COVID-19 on daily operations and opening plans.
The district is preparing for students to return to school under one of two options – either online-only learning or a hybrid model of online and in-person instruction.
Laurence said the members of the Advisory Committee will be analyzing data at the local and state level and will use their findings to recommend any changes to the type of learning model schools should use – full time in-person classes, hybrid learning, or distance learning – depending on the severity of the spread of coronavirus.
"They’ll look at data from (the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) and more advice from various physicians groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, local pediatricians, and other health care professionals to make those recommendations," Laurence said.
The committee will be "broad-based," with its membership including various stakeholders in the public school district, Laurence said. Committee members will include teachers, school administrators, local physicians, nurses and parents.
"They’ll look at all those recommendations, and they’ll look at our Aiken County data," Laurence said.
Under the Aiken County district's hybrid option, called Transition to Traditional Education, schools will open at only 50% capacity at the start of the school year, with the ultimate goal of students returning to full time in-person learning once it is deemed safe to do so.
The Advisory Committee will be integral in decision making process to determine when that may be, Laurence said.
The district is hopeful the hybrid model, where students are split into cohorts, may provide useful information on tracking any potential coronavirus spread in the fall.
"Once the hybrid model gets up and running, they’ll be able to see what is happening in our schools," Laurence said.
The use of cohorts – keeping students together in one group throughout the day – will allow the district to use contact tracing in case any student or teacher becomes infected.
By using contact tracing – which will involve interviewing teachers, staff and students in the cohort, or reviewing video footage from bus security cameras if necessary – the district will quarantine anyone who had direct contact with an infected person, per S.C. DHEC and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.