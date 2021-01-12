Additional vaccine scheduling information for SC residents 70 and older released

With South Carolina residents aged 70 or older able to start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments Wednesday, the state health agency has released more information on how to do so.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that its online locator map, scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, will go live Wednesday. This map will show the locations currently accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers is the only location in Aiken where vaccine appointments will be scheduled.
Appointments cannot be scheduled on the map itself.
Also beginning Wednesday, residents can call S.C. DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating the contact information for scheduling an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment but can help provide the phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.
Appointments must be scheduled; walk-in's will not be accepted. Residents must bring a driver's license or form of identification with them to confirm their age.
South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive the vaccine.
As of Tuesday, South Carolina has received 147,200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 76,676 first doses and 18,600 second doses, according to DHEC. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has administered 495 first doses and 81 second doses.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
DHEC confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday and no new deaths.
DHEC confirmed a total of 1,361 cases and 29 deaths across the state Tuesday. The agency said the low case count is due to an internal systems error that it is actively working to correct. Once the issue is resolved, the case count will be updated online.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Jan. 10.
Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 8,871, with 126 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,590 probable COVID-19 cases and 20 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 18 and seven virus cases were confirmed respectively on Tuesday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 87.7% occupancy. There are 136 beds occupied, while there are 19 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 4,496, and the percent positive was 30.3%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 328,028, with 31,329 probable cases, 5,358 confirmed deaths and 502 probable deaths.
