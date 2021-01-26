95 new COVID cases reported in Aiken County, no new deaths

State health authorities confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday but no new deaths locally.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,993 cases and 24 deaths across the state Tuesday.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Jan. 24.
Tuesday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 10,288. The total of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 141.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 13 and 19 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday. Neither counties reported any new deaths. Their totals remain at 33 and 19, respectively.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 9,181 and the percent positive was 21.7%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 381,812 with 41,855 probable cases, 5,944 confirmed deaths and 634 probable deaths.
As of Jan. 26, South Carolina has received 632,100 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 281,277 of those, according to DHEC's latest report. There are currently 318,409 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout South Carolina.
The state health department's online vaccine appointment locator shows that the Walmart on Edgefield Road in North Augusta is accepting appointments. More information can be found by call 803-613-3085.
Also in North Augusta, Publix Pharmacy on Martintown Road is accepting appointments and can be reached for more information by visiting https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine.
Doctors Care Aiken Mall at Aiken Mall Drive is also accepting appointments for vaccinations. For more information visit https://doctorscare.com/.
Those who do not have internet access or an email address are encouraged to contact the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for help with getting in touch with a provider.