94 new virus cases and 1 death reported in Aiken County

State health authorities confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Aiken County on Sunday.
The victim, who died Dec. 31, was elderly. A probable death, which occurred Dec. 30, was also that of an elderly victim.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 3,952 cases and 28 deaths across the state Sunday.
This brings South Carolina's confirmed case totals to 296,093 and 5,042 confirmed deaths.
The data reported Sunday is for the date of Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Aiken County's confirmed virus case totals now sits at 8,130 with a total of 119 deaths, according to DHEC's Sunday report.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 30 and 25 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Saturday. Barnwell County reported three new deaths, one of an elderly victim and two of middle-aged victims.
Barnwell County's confirmed totals now stands at 1,401 cases and 28 deaths. Edgefield County has seen 1,503 confirmed cases and 19 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Sunday was 13,364, and the percent positive was 29.6%.
As of Sunday, DHEC Distribution Center reports it has received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and has administered 42,577 to health care facilities within the state.