88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Aiken County

Eighty-eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency reported 2,924 new cases in the state on Sunday. Forty-four new deaths were reported statewide, but none were in Aiken County.
As of Sunday’s update, there have been 6,564 confirmed cases of the disease in Aiken County and 96 confirmed deaths.
According to acute hospital bed data provided by DHEC, 90.3% of Aiken County’s hospital beds are occupied. There are 140 hospital beds occupied, and 15 beds currently available.
The health agency’s Sunday report included 13,749 new individual test results with 21.3% positive.
As of Sunday’s report, there have been 234,392 confirmed positive cases in the state during the pandemic, and 17,814 probable cases. The total of South Carolinians who have died from coronavirus-related illness is 4,387, and there have been 352 probable deaths.