8 new virus cases confirmed Friday in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed eight COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 570 cases and three deaths across the state Friday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Friday is for the date of April 28.

As of April 30, South Carolina has received 4,380,180 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 3,045,622.

A total of 37,822 Aiken County residents are fully vaccinated.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,793, with 178 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,309 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed three virus cases Friday, and Edgefield County confirmed eight cases.

Across the entire state, there are 477 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently 12 COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as four COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 19,355, and the percent positive was 5%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 481,592, with 97,067 probable cases, 8,359 confirmed deaths and 1,138 probable deaths.