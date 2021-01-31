78 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed another 78 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Sunday.

As of Jan. 29, there have been 10,807 coronavirus cases and 145 deaths related to the virus in Aiken County, according to DHEC.

No new deaths were reported in Aiken County.

DHEC also reported 11 probable cases in Aiken County.

Barnwell County has 15 new confirmed cases, and Edgefield County has 11, according to DHEC. Neither county reported a death.

The state health agency reports 2,649 new confirmed cases statewide, along with 23 new confirmed deaths. This brings the cumulative statewide totals to 396,712 confirmed cases and 6,355 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Out of 12,368 COVID-19 tests newly reported to DHEC, 21.4% were positive for the virus.

South Carolina has received 657,250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 418,670 of those doses have been given to patients so far, according to DHEC.

Acute hospital beds in Aiken County are 91% occupied, according to DHEC. 14 beds are currently available, and 141 are occupied.

Statewide, about one in five inpatients have COVID-19, according to DHEC. About 14% of COVID-19 patients are ventilated.

For more information, visit DHEC's website at scdhec.gov/covid19.