75 COVID-19 cases and 1 death reported in Aiken County

Seventy-five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death were reported in Aiken County on Saturday as part of South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily data release.
The agency reported 3,047 new cases in the state on Saturday, as well as 12 new deaths.
The Dec. 10 death of an elderly Aiken County resident has been confirmed as a COVID-19-related death, according to DHEC.
As of Saturday’s update, there have been 6,473 confirmed cases of the disease in Aiken County and 96 confirmed deaths.
According to acute hospital bed data provided by DHEC, 90.3% of Aiken County’s hospital beds are occupied. There are 140 hospital beds occupied, and 15 beds currently available.
There were 13,234 new individual test results reported statewide in the report, with 23% positive.
As of Saturday’s data, there have been 231,363 confirmed positive cases in the state during the pandemic, and 17,435 probable cases. The total of South Carolinians who have died from coronavirus-related illness is 4,344, and there have been 341 probable deaths.