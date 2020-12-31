74 new virus cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 3,234 cases and 39 deaths across the state Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Dec. 29.
DHEC announced Thursday that 39,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across South Carolina. For individuals who are in phase 1a of the vaccine rollout plan, including healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities that have not been contacted yet, DHEC said it is working with its partners to onboard these individuals and get the vaccine to them.
DHEC said Thursday that phase 1a is anticipated to continue through February 2021, as it wants to wait until at least 70% of people under phase 1a have been vaccinated before moving into phase 1b. The agency also said it is not aware of anyone in South Carolina suffering adverse effects from the vaccine so far.
After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster finished his 10-day isolation period Thursday.
This brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,849, with 115 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,307 probable COVID-19 cases and 18 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 18 and nine virus cases were confirmed respectively on Thursday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.3% occupancy. There are 126 beds occupied, while there are 29 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,025 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 10,369, and the percent positive was 31.2%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 283,424, with 24,083 probable cases, 4,885 confirmed deaths and 411 probable deaths.
DHEC will not be reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on New Year's Day. Data that would be reported Jan. 1 will be available the following day.
Whiskey Alley, a bar and restaurant located in The Alley in downtown Aiken, announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The post said the employee tested positive Dec. 23 and the bar is "committed to a 14 day quarantine" to keep staff and patrons safe.
The post also said that Whiskey Alley has "taken all the necessary actions required by the CDC."