641 quarantined in Aiken County Public School District, 34 COVID-19 cases

The Aiken County Public School District reported the highest number of quarantines and new COVID-19 cases so far in its Tuesday data report.

From Nov. 1-7, 34 students and employees reported positive COVID-19 cases, and 641 students and employees were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus, according to the report.

The school district reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19 during this reporting period.

Of the employees who were exposed, 54 have experienced no symptoms and are currently working under critical infrastructure, according to the report.

Quarantines

A majority of the quarantined people are students who were exposed at school.

Five hundred ten students – 118 elementary students, 78 middle schoolers and 314 high schoolers – were quarantined due to exposure at school, according to the report.

Additionally, 78 students were quarantined due to non-school exposure. Most of these students attend elementary school, with 56 in non-school-related quarantine.

Of the 53 employees who have been quarantined, 43 were exposed at work, according to the report.

By level, one district, 25 elementary, 13 middle and four high school employees were exposed while working.

Positive cases

Three virtual students, 23 face-to-face students and eight employees reported positive COVID-19 cases, according to the school district's report.

This brings the cumulative total for the school year to 178 cases.

Seven face-to-face students at North Augusta High School alone reported positive cases.

Here is a breakdown of the schools where positive cases were reported. The students attend face-to-face classes unless otherwise noted.

Aiken Elementary (<5 students)

Aiken High (<5 virtual students, <5 face-to-face students)

Aiken Intermediate (<5 employees)

Byrd Elementary (<5 students)

Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees)

Jefferson Elementary (<5 students)

Kennedy Middle (<5 students)

Midland Valley High (<5 students)

North Aiken Elementary (<5 students)

North Augusta High (seven students)

Redcliffe Elementary (<5 employees)

South Aiken High (<5 students)

Wagener-Salley High (<5 employees)

The total number of students in the school district is 22,601 – 16,158 attend face-to-face classes. There are 3,326 total employees, according to the school district.

The school district conducts contact tracing for any cases where a student or employee was on campus while contagious with the virus, according to the report.

Close contacts who were within 6 feet of a contagious person for 15 minutes or longer are notified individually, and their names are reported to DHEC, according to the report.

To view past COVID-19 reports from the school district, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.