58 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in statewide schools

Another 58 students and employees attended schools statewide with COVID-19 in its infectious period, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Friday report.

Of the 58 cases added since the Tuesday report, 39 are students and 19 are employees.

This brings the cumulative total this school year to 5,297 students and 2,173 employees as of Jan. 6. That’s 7,470 coronavirus cases overall.

DHEC’s numbers only include students and employees who physically attended school with the virus in its infectious period. The school report is updated biweekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.

These are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken Elementary (<5 employees). Aiken High (<5 students, <5 employees). Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Clearwater Elementary (<5 employees). Cyril B. Busbee Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday, located in North Augusta (<5 students). East Aiken School of the Arts (<5 students). Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 employees). Horse Creek Academy (<5 students). J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 students). Jackson Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Jefferson Elementary (<5 students). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). M.B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 employees). Millbrook Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Augusta High (<5 students). North Augusta Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 employees). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 employees). Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students). Schofield Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Silver Bluff High (<5 students, <5 employees). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 employees). South Aiken High (<5 students). St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School (<5 students). Town Creek Christian Academy (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 employees).

In Edgefield County, three public schools, two charter schools and one private school have reported cases in the last 30 days, according to DHEC.

Fox Creek High and Merriwether Elementary have reported five student cases and fewer than five employee cases. Bettis Prep Leadership Academy, Wardlaw Academy, Merriwether Middle and Johnston-Trenton-Edgefield Middle have all reported fewer than five student cases.

In Barnwell County, six public schools and two private schools have reported cases in the last 30 days, according to DHEC.

Private schools Jefferson Davis Academy and Moriah Christian Academy, as well as public schools Williston-Elko Middle and Kelly Edwards Elementary, have reported fewer than five student cases. Guinyard-Butler Middle reported fewer than five employee cases.

Barnwell Elementary, Barnwell Primary and Barnwell High all reported fewer than five student and employee cases.

For more COVID-19 information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.