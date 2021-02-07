55 new COVID cases reported in Aiken County, no new deaths

State health authorities confirmed 2,220 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new confirmed deaths in South Carolina on Sunday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest report confirmed 55 new cases in Aiken County but no new deaths in the area.
The data reported Sunday is for the date of Feb. 5.
Sunday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,246. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 157.
Barnwell County reported 13 additional cases on Sunday while Edgefield County documented 17 new virus cases, according to DHEC. Their confirmed case totals now stand at 1,954 and 2,164, respectively.
Neither county reported any new deaths. Their confirmed death totals remain at 36 and 24, respectively.
The total number of cases statewide is now 412,996 with 53,377 probable cases, 6,849 confirmed deaths and 802 probable deaths.
Areas allowing appointments for vaccine distributions can be viewed by visiting https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.
Those who do not have internet access or an email address are encouraged to call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432 for help with getting in touch with a provider.