49 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County; S.C. receives more vaccines

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,208 cases and 22 deaths across the state Tuesday.
DHEC announced Tuesday that South Carolina received 84,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that are allocated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Long-Term Care Program. This program is working with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to provide vaccines to long-term care facilities.
DHEC said it would be releasing an update on the vaccine doses administered to South Carolina long-term care facilities program soon.
Also on Tuesday, DHEC announced the state has received a total of 112,125 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 31,511 of those doses so far, with shots continuing to be administered each day.
The state will continue to receive weekly doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Many workers at Aiken Regional Medical Centers have volunteered to receive the vaccine, said Ashlee Brewer, the hospital's director of marketing, Tuesday.
"While the initial supply of the new vaccines is limited, it is undeniably encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in our society’s fight against the pandemic," said Brewer in a statement.
S.C. Governor Henry McMaster released a statement Tuesday, reminding South Carolinians that outdoor and indoor events may not exceed 250 people or 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal, unless reviewed and approved in advance by the S.C. Department of Commerce. McMaster issued the statement in part due to New Year's approaching.
"South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus' spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings," said McMaster in the release.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Dec. 27.
This brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,708, with 115 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,243 probable COVID-19 cases and 18 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 19 and eight virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.3% occupancy. There are 126 beds occupied, while there are 29 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,954 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 8,139, and the percent positive was 27.1%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 277,563, with 23,039 probable cases, 4,804 confirmed deaths and 394 probable deaths.
The free COVID-19 testing site at the USC Aiken Convocation Center will have reduced hours this week because of New Year's. Testing will be available from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday. Normal hours of operation will resume on Sunday.