47 new virus cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 47 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,372 cases and four coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Tuesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Feb. 7.
Rural Health Services will be administering vaccines to phase 1a qualified individuals who are residents of Windsor, with the ZIP code 29856. The clinic will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windsor Fire Department, 298 Middleton Drive in Windsor.
All individuals must make an appointment by calling the Rural Health Services Call Center at 803-380-7000. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,342, with 157 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,538 probable COVID-19 cases and 26 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, six and 16 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday. There was also a coronavirus-related death in Barnwell County, occurring on Feb. 6, and the victim was elderly.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 77.4% occupancy. There are 120 beds occupied, while there are 35 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,465 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 19,498, and the percent positive was 10.1%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 416,073, with 54,238 probable cases, 6,885 confirmed deaths and 808 probable deaths.