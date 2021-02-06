4 new virus deaths and 65 new cases reported in Aiken County

State health authorities confirmed four new deaths from COVID-19 and 65 new cases in the Aiken County area on Saturday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest report confirmed a total of 1,925 cases and 52 deaths across the state Tuesday.
Four of the state's deaths were from elderly members in Aiken County. Two deaths occurred on Feb. 2, and the other two occurred on Feb. 3.
The data reported Saturday is for the date of Feb. 4.
Saturday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,179. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased to 157.
Barnwell County saw one additional case reported on Saturday while Edgefield County documented 17 new virus cases, according to DHEC.
Neither county reported any new deaths. Their totals remain at 36 and 24, respectively.
The total number of cases statewide is now 410,639 with 52,342 probable cases, 6,816 confirmed deaths and 795 probable deaths.
As of Saturday, South Carolina has received 779,200 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 503,913 of those, according to DHEC's latest report. There are currently 405,361 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout South Carolina.
Areas allowing appointments for vaccine distributions can be viewed by visiting https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.
Those who do not have internet access or an email address are encouraged to call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432 for help with getting in touch with a provider.