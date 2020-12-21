35 new COVID-19 cases announced in Aiken County

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Aiken County on Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency on Monday announced 2,121 new confirmed cases and 21 confirmed deaths in the state as part of its daily data release.
“We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health,” the agency said in a release.
“It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind. DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health provide several resources for coping with the prolonged stress of this public health crisis.”
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 7,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County, and 104 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Two Aiken County deaths in Monday’s release are listed as “probable” coronavirus-related deaths. Those two individuals, both elderly, died on Dec. 13 and 17.
There were 9,796 reported test results in Monday’s statewide release, with 21.7% positive.
DHEC’s acute hospital bed occupancy report states that 85.2% of hospital beds in Aiken County are occupied, with 132 beds occupied and 23 beds available.
As of Monday there have been 255,210 confirmed cases, 20,523 probable cases, 4,587 confirmed deaths and 375 probable deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
DHEC’s release states the agency will not report daily numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, and said those days’ numbers will be included in the following day’s report.
CVS Health announced Monday it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities across the country. The company will begin giving vaccines in 682 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in South Carolina on Dec. 28.
Local testing opportunities
Free testing is available at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The church is located at 1060 West Martintown Road, North Augusta. Information and pre-registration are at rrtesting.app/TrueNorth.
Free testing is available at USC Aiken at the Convocation Center every day except Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The testing site will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31, and Jan. 1 and 2. Information and pre-registration are at rrtesting.com/uscaiken.