3 virus-related deaths, 35 virus cases confirmed in Aiken County on Sunday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 35 COVID-19 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Sunday.

The deaths occurred between Feb. 10-26. Two of the victims were elderly, and one was middle-aged.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,197 cases and 35 deaths across the state Sunday.

The data reported Sunday is for the date of Feb. 26.

As of Feb. 28, South Carolina has received 1,203,410 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 929,575. There are currently 519,667 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 23,016 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

CVS in Aiken is now accepting vaccine appointments. To make an appointment, or to view a list of other CVS locations offering the vaccine, visit cvs.com and click "Check vaccine availability." Residents without online access can call the CVS customer service line at 800-746-7287.

Sunday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,084, with 170 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,647 probable COVID-19 cases and 37 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, four and 10 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Sunday. There was a probable coronavirus-related death in Edgefield County on Feb. 9. The victim was elderly.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.2% occupancy. There are 132 beds occupied, while there are 23 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 769 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Sunday was 26,779, and the percent positive was 7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 444,207, with 72,616 probable cases, 7,578 confirmed deaths and 968 probable deaths.