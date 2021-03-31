2nd-round vaccine signups begin for Aiken County school employees

Employees in the Aiken County Public School District can sign up for their second COVID-19 vaccine shot starting Thursday.

In March, Rural Health Services administered first doses of the Moderna vaccine to school district employees at six clinics scheduled throughout the month.

According to the district's website, employees will need to sign up at the same clinic location as the one where they received their first vaccine.

Here are the dates and locations for this month's vaccine clinics:

• April 13: Silver Bluff High School

• April 14: Midland Valley High School

• April 16: Aiken High School

• April 21: North Augusta High School

• April 23: Wagener-Salley High School

• April 27: Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

For more information, visit acpsd.net.

COVID-19 cases

The Aiken County Public School District reported 21 new COVID-19 cases among students and employees from March 21-27, marking the fifth week in a row that cases have been under 50.

Out of the 18 students with new COVID-19 cases, just one is an all-virtual student, according to the school district. All three employees with COVID-19 are teachers.

This brings the cumulative number of coronavirus cases during the 2020-2021 school year to 1,480, according to the school district.

Not counting the one virtual student from Midland Valley High School, the school district reported coronavirus cases at the following schools:

• Aiken High School

• Aiken Intermediate School

• Jackson Middle School

• JD Lever Elementary School

• Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School

• North Augusta High School

• North Augusta Middle School

• Oakwood Windsor Elementary School

• Paul Knox Middle School

• Redcliffe Elementary School

• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

• Schofield Middle School

• Silver Bluff High School

• South Aiken High School

Quarantines

From March 21-27, 267 students and employees were quarantined, a decrease from the previous week. Ninety percent of them are students.

More middle and high school students were quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 in school than elsewhere, according to the school district. Elementary students and employees at all levels had more out-of-school exposures.

Fourteen symptom-free employees continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to the virus, according to the school district. Most of them are teachers or aides.

To view the school district's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.