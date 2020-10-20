23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

Health authorities confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Tuesday.
A total of 666 new coronavirus cases were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday, including five new cases in Edgefield County and one new case in Barnwell County.
S.C. DHEC also confirmed 25 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. One probable and one confirmed death were listed in Barnwell County, and both individuals were middle-aged, S.C. DHEC said.
A confirmed case or death for coronavirus means there is confirmed laboratory evidence, such as a diagnostic test, for COVID-19. Cases and deaths are presumed probable for coronavirus if they;
• Meet clinical criteria and epidemiology evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19
• Meet presumptive laboratory evidence and either clinical criteria or epidemiology evidence
• Meet vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID19
There are currently more than 6,700 probable cases of coronavirus and more than 220 probable deaths listed by S.C. DHEC in South Carolina. According to the agency, 380 of those cases and 10 of those deaths are from Aiken County
Over 13% of the test results reported Tuesday were positive for coronavirus.
Want to get tested?
The following are testing events scheduled by DHEC in partnership with area medical facilities. No health insurance or COVID-19 symptoms are required to get a test. Visit scdhec.gov for more information.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
Other testing events
The following are mobile clinics not sponsored by DHEC. Referrals or appointments may be necessary.
• Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.