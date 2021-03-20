21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aiken County, no new deaths

State health authorities confirmed 720 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new confirmed deaths in South Carolina on Saturday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest report confirmed 21 new cases in Aiken County but no new deaths in the area.
The data reported Saturday is for the date of March 18.
Saturday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,405. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths sits at 174.
Both Barnwell County and Edgefield County reported four additional cases each on Saturday according to DHEC. Their confirmed case totals now stand at 2,183 and 2,456, respectively.
Neither county reported any new deaths. Their confirmed death totals stand at 44 and 27, respectively.
The total number of cases statewide is now 458,723 with 81,667 probable cases, 7,928 confirmed deaths and 1,049 probable deaths.
Appointments for vaccinations continue to be open for those in Phase 1B which consists of anyone aged 55 and up, people with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, frontline workers with increased job risk and people at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact.
Areas allowing appointments for vaccine distributions can be viewed by visiting https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control can also be reached by calling 1-866-365-8110.