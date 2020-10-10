You are the owner of this article.
21 new coronavirus cases reported in Aiken County

  • Updated
Another 21 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Carolina on Saturday.  

Health authorities confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Saturday, according to a news release.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control again confirmed more than 800 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina on Saturday. Almost 12% of test results - 860 cases - were positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, DHEC said.

The agency also confirmed 21 new coronavirus-related deaths across the state on Saturday. Of the individuals who died, 16 were elderly, four were middle-aged and one was a young adult. None of the deaths occurred in Aiken County.

Want to get tested?

The following are upcoming COVID-19 community testing clinics scheduled in the Midlands Region by S.C. DHEC. Details are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov for more information.

Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield; BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta

Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

Oct. 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

