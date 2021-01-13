2 virus-related deaths, 59 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The deaths occurred on Jan. 8 and 10, and the victims were elderly and middle-aged, respectively.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 4,673 cases and 42 deaths across the state Wednesday. The agency said it is actively working to correct an ongoing internal systems error. Once the issue is resolved, the case count will be updated online.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Jan. 11.
Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 8,934, with 128 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,638 probable COVID-19 cases and 20 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers released a statement Wednesday, saying it has confirmed 1,030 cases of coronavirus in Aiken County. Of those 1,030 individuals, 41 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 88 have died.
As Aiken County's average number of daily cases as increased, its weekly percentage of positive tests has also increased. The weekly number of tests administered, however, has taken a slight dip over the past month. Recently created graphs provided by the Lower Savannah Council of Governments demonstrate these trends.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 19 and five virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Wednesday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 87.7% occupancy. There are 136 beds occupied, while there are 19 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,466 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 17,245, and the percent positive was 27.1%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 332,990, with 32,388 probable cases, 5,402 confirmed deaths and 509 probable deaths.
How to make a vaccine appointment for residents age 70+
Local residents aged 70 and older can begin registering for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
To do so, residents should visit aikenregional.com and click "Learn more" under the "COVID-19 vaccine update" section, then scroll down to the subtitle, "To independent phase 1a workers or adults age 70+." Residents can then click the "Complete the Registration Form" button to fill out a form. The form requires residents to input a name and email.
Once Aiken Regional receives the submission and confirms the resident is eligible for the vaccine, the hospital will upload the resident's information into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.
From there, residents will receive an email from the CDC with a link to register and schedule their appointment in the VAMS system.