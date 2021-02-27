2 probable virus-related deaths, 32 virus cases confirmed Saturday in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 32 COVID-19 cases and two probable coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Saturday.

The deaths occurred Dec. 9 and Feb. 19. Both victims were elderly.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,112 cases and 18 deaths across the state Saturday.

The data reported Saturday is for the date of Feb. 25.

As of Feb. 27, South Carolina has received 1,183,410 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 905,929. There are currently 518,936 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 22,385 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

CVS in Aiken is now accepting vaccine appointments. To make an appointment, or to view a list of other CVS locations offering the vaccine, visit cvs.com and click "Check vaccine availability." Residents without online access can call the CVS customer service line at 800-746-7287.

Saturday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,049, with 167 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,625 probable COVID-19 cases and 37 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, one and five virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Saturday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.2% occupancy. There are 132 beds occupied, while there are 23 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 865 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 33,499, and the percent positive was 5.%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 442,957, with 72,115 probable cases, 7,546 confirmed deaths and 952 probable deaths.