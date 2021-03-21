2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aiken County, no new deaths

State health authorities confirmed 654 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new confirmed deaths in South Carolina on Sunday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest report confirmed two new cases in Aiken County but no new deaths in the area.
The data reported Sunday is for the date of March 19.
Sunday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,407. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 174.
Barnwell County reported five new cases while Edgefield County reported just one additional case on Sunday according to DHEC. Their confirmed case totals now stand at 2,188 and 2,457, respectively.
Neither county reported any new deaths. Their confirmed death totals stand at 44 and 27, respectively.
The total number of cases statewide is now 459,417 with 82,165 probable cases, 7,953 confirmed deaths and 1,054 probable deaths.
Appointments for vaccinations continue to be open for those in phase 1b which consists of anyone aged 55 and up, people with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, front-line workers with increased job risk and people at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact.
Areas allowing appointments for vaccine distributions can be viewed by visiting https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control can also be reached by calling 1-866-365-8110.