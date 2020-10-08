19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

Almost 20 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Aiken County, health authorities said Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 859 cases of COVID-19 across the Palmetto State on Thursday, including 19 cases in Aiken County and a dozen new coronavirus-related deaths.
None of the individuals whose deaths were reported Thursday were Aiken County residents.
S.C. DHEC has confirmed 4,131 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County as of Oct. 8. Almost 12% of Thursday's test results were positive for coronavirus.
The agency will also begin publicly displaying data from visitations in nursing homes starting Oct. 13, according to a Thursday news release.
S.C. DHEC previously issued a public health order requiring all nursing homes and other longterm care facilities licensed by the agency to submit a weekly report detailing each facility’s current visitation status.
Under the health order, these care facilities must provide their own visitation rules and the number of residents who receive visits every seven days. The facilities must also explain their reasoning behind not allowing visitations, if they chose to prevent them.
According to S.C. DHEC, these requirements are to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in longterm care facilities across the state.