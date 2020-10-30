18 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Aiken County

State health authorities confirmed 18 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County, officials said Friday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 680 new COVID-19 cases across the state Friday, including one new case in Barnwell County and five new cases in Edgefield County. One new probable case was also confirmed in Aiken County.
Over 4,700 coronavirus tests results were released Friday, and over 14% were positive for coronavirus, S.C. DHEC said.
The agency also confirmed Friday seven new coronavirus deaths in the state. Six of the individuals were elderly, and one was middle aged; none were from Aiken County.
Over 360 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed or reported as probable in Aiken County in the past two weeks, according to S.C. DHEC data.
White patients account for half of all coronavirus cases, and African Americans account for slightly more than one-fourth of all cases.
Men are predominately infected compared to women. The highest proportion of cases have occurred in 21- to 30-year-olds.
Since the pandemic began, 231 health care workers have been infected in Aiken County with coronavirus.