17 new virus cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 17 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 779 cases and 8 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Monday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Feb. 20.
CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at many of its locations around South Carolina, including Aiken. At this time, most of the appointments are booked, but more will be added as they become available.
Residents can sign up for future vaccination clinics being held by Rural Health Services on the organization's website.
Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,926, with 165 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,448 probable COVID-19 cases and 34 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, two and six virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.2% occupancy. There are 155 beds occupied, while there are 129 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 993 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 23,892, and the percent positive was 4.6%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 437,018, with 68,571 probable cases, 7,417 confirmed deaths and 915 probable deaths.