top story

17 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County; S.C. DHEC relays temporary reporting delay of test results

  • Updated
Health care workers line up for free personal protective equipment at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

South Carolina health authorities reported one of the lowest daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases in weeks – but the sudden drop is due to technical delays in relaying test results, officials said.

On Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 197 new cases of COVID-19, including 17 new cases in Aiken County.

DHEC said the low numbers were due to a "temporary reporting delay" of electronic lab results as the agency makes "improvements" to its internal database that tracks disease test results, including COVID-19 results, according to a news release.

People are still being notified by their health care provider when they test positive, DHEC said.

DHEC also confirmed 21 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, including the death of a middle-aged individual in Edgefield County.

No new deaths were reported in Aiken County on Wednesday, though officials are investigating nine deaths in the county that have "probable" coronavirus-related causes, according to the agency's website. 

Only 1,252 COVID-19 tests results were reported by DHEC on Wednesday – a small number compared to usual amount of tests the agency reports. However, almost 16% of those test results were positive for coronavirus. 

Three of South Carolina's four regions have a hospital occupancy level above 80%, according to a recent Teletracking report. The Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Lowcountry all have occupancy levels at about 82%, while occupancy in the Upstate is lower, about 76% full.  

