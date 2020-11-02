16 new coronavirus cases reported in Aiken County: DHEC advocates for more testing

Over 780 new coronavirus cases and 10 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in South Carolina on Monday, health officials said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the new results as testing data from October becomes finalized. According to the agency, there was a 16% increase in COVID-19 testing in October compared to September.
On Monday S.C. DHEC said the uptick in testing - an increase of roughly 34,000 administered tests - is a "step in the right direction," but it's not enough.
"Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus," the agency said in a press release. According to S.C. DHEC, "continued additional testing is needed."
On Monday, South Carolina crossed 170,000 confirmed coronavirus cases - a new milestone in the state's ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Aiken County logged 16 of Monday's cases, and no new deaths.
Almost 12% of Monday's cases were positive for coronavirus.
South Carolina is not the only state contending with rising coronavirus cases. Hospitals across the Midwest - especially in rural areas - are buckling under the strain of viral surges, particularly in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nursing shortages have been reported in both states amid rising cases and deaths.
In El Paso, a fourth mobile morgue has been opened as the city deals with a new surge of infections. A shelter in place order has been issued for the area and nonessential businesses are set to close.
Local testing
Starting this week, USC Aiken's convocation center will house a COVID-19 testing center from Rapid Reliable Testing.
The testing center will provide free saliva testing to the public, according to a news release.
According to DHEC, the testing center will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Tuesdays in November, starting Friday, Nov. 6. No appointment or referral is required.
To find more COVID-19 testing locations, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.
The Associated Press and Blakeley Bartee contributed to this report.